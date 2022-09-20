Integra Type S Performance Model To Borrow Heavily From Civic Type R

In November last year, Acura unveiled the all-new Integra. As expected, the Integra is essentially a rebadged Civic Si. It's got pretty much the same shape, and it's got the same 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing the same 200 horsepower and 192 lb-ft of torque. That was encouraging; many of us have been hoping that the Type S version of the Integra will be similar to the Type R version of the Civic, and guess what? If these spy shots are anything to go by, the Integra Type R will be almost identical to the Civic Type R. If in no other manner, its exhaust pipes will ape the CTR exactly.



