Intel Gives Up Trying To Power The Automotive Sector

The fierce competition in the automotive space and the company's struggle to get rid of unprofitable units forced Intel to make a decision many people saw coming. Intel has decided to kill off its automotive strategy and shut down the division in charge of building processors for cars.
Many people might be surprised to learn that Intel is building processors for cars, but the company's statistics could make them feel like they've been living under a rock for the past years.
Intel says its processors are already available in 50 million cars on the road, with 18 "trusted partners" launching vehicles fitted with Intel chips.
