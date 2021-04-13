Intel May Step In And Save The Automotive Supply Chain With Semiconductors

Intel could open its semiconductor chip factories to the manufacturers of automotive microprocessing chips in order to help alleviate the global chip shortage.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger told Reuters Monday that the manufacturer is in talks with the companies that design chips for automakers. It could open its factories to them in order to manufacture the chips.

The short-term solution could get microchips for automakers into production within six to nine months, said Gelsinger. The decision comes after a meeting with White House officials to discuss the semiconductor supply chain.