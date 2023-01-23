Interesting: Tesla Installing Robots To Perform Automated Quality Control

Tesla is known for its phenomenally-quick cars, innovation, and disruption in the automotive world, but things haven’t always been and still aren’t perfect for the once-startup American EV maker. And one of the biggest criticisms coming from customers and reviewers alike has been the build quality of the cars made by the all-electric brand.

 

The fit and finish of Tesla’s models have been adequate at best over the years, and although there have been a lot of improvements as time has gone by, there are still issues, and Tesla seems to be fully aware of this because the company has submitted a permit request for installing two new robots that will inspect the quality of installation for the dashboard, as Teslarati writes.



