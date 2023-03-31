Interior Secretary Admits Biden Climate Agenda Is Helping China Become More Powerful

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland acknowledged Tuesday that the Biden administration's climate agenda, which is reliant on global critical mineral supply chains, is strengthening China.

During a House Appropriations Committee hearing on her agency's proposed 2024 budget, Haaland was repeatedly grilled about the administration's environmental policies blocking further domestic production of critical minerals and opening the door to further reliance on Chinese-sourced minerals. In one exchange with Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., Haaland affirmed that green energy sources "deepen" reliance on Chinese imports.