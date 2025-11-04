Internal DOGE Like Audit Reveals Thieves Stole 900 Engines From Kia Assembly Plant

Thieves stole over 900 engines from a Kia factory in India in what’s being described as a skilled inside job that spanned at least five years. Just how they were boosted from the factory and where they may have ended up remains unclear, even weeks after Kia Motors lodged a formal report with the local police. The engines were pilfered from Kia’s assembly plant near Penukonda in the Sri Sathya Sai district of Andhra Pradesh. The ongoing thefts were discovered after the plant audited its operations for 2024, the Times of India reports, and investigators are still trying to determine exactly how the thieves managed to abscond with 900 assembled motors without being detected. While not huge blocks, these aren’t exactly tiny things you can put in your pocket, y’know?



