Manual transmissions have become increasingly rare, but they can be found on every GR Corolla. However, that might not be the case for much longer.

According to an alleged vehicle ordering guide that was posted on the GR Corolla Forum, the 2025 model will be offered with an eight-speed automatic transmission in Canada. It will apparently be limited to the Premium trim and the document suggests the gearbox will be accompanied by steering wheel mounted paddle shifters.