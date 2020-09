VW says that Tesla is not who it is going against with its ID. 4 electric SUV, but it is clear that the German automaker sees the Model Y as a competitor as a new internal document reveals a detailed comparison between the two electric SUVs.

In the past, VW executives said that they will be looking to steal market shares from the Toyota Rav4 and Honda CRV more than the Tesla Model Y with their new upcoming electric SUV, the ID.4