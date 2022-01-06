Internal Documents Reveal Price Increases Across The Board For All BMW Models

If you were waiting for prices to drop to pick up the ultimate driving machine, you’re going to have to wait a lot longer as according to an internal document from BMW North America, pricing will increase across the board for 2023.

A reputable user over at Bimmer Post forums broke the bad news and shared the document while quoting the brand as saying “BMW NA have determined that it is necessary to reflect the current economic situation.”

The economic situation that BMW is likely referring to is the industry-wide shortage of semiconductors and other important parts leading to manufacturers to delay the delivery and production of many vehicles. If automakers don’t have any cars to sell, they’re losing out on potential buyers, and thus losing money.











