Internal Leak? Audi RS5 Info Leaks Ahead Of Official Debut

It was way back in 2024 that Audi unveiled the all-new, next-generation A5 and S5, leaving us anxiously awaiting the arrival of the higher-performance RS5, which has been spied testing on multiple occasions as of now. We’ve also been treated to loads of speculation as to what we can expect from the all-new Audi RS5, whether we’re talking about its more aggressive bodywork, a variety of suspension tweaks, and a new plug-in hybrid powertrain – an RS first. Now, we’re getting some confirmation on these rumors, thanks to the brand itself. That’s because Audi accidentally posted a story on its LinkedIn page, “The new Audi RS5 is also nearing its debut and will be our first performance plug-in hybrid. Furthermore, we will unveil a new electric entry model. Stay tuned to our channels so you don’t miss any news.” Funny enough, this story was updated shortly after it was posted, with all mentions of the new Audi RS5 removed.



All-new Audi RS 5 Avant and Sedan has leaked ahead of its official unveiling this week.



That sedan side profile is looking ??????



Shots via @wilcoblok on IG pic.twitter.com/HogUhi0P0S — Zero2Turbo (@Zero2Turbo) February 17, 2026









