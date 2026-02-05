International Energy Agency Claims EVs And Data Centers Are Overwhelming The Power Grid

Global electricity demand is surging, and the grid is struggling to keep up, according to a new report from the International Energy Agency (IEA).



Global power demand is set to grow by more than 3.5% per year on average through the rest of the decade – far faster than overall energy demand and far quicker than grid expansion in many regions. The growth is being driven by EVs, data centers, and AI, rising industrial electricity use, and something much more basic: more air conditioners running in a warming world.