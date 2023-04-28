International Energy Agency Study Claims The EV Sales Will Leap 35% This Year

Electric vehicle adoption rates are rising and the impact is going to be big for more than just the automotive industry. Pricing for entry-level EVs is set to fall and in turn, increase that conversion rate even further. Here’s a closer look at the data and its implications for the future. The study comes to us from the International Energy Agency (IEA), a group that works with governments to provide secure and sustainable energy for all. It actually dates back to 1974 so this isn’t a new group geared only toward electrification. Specifically, it touts an “all-fuels, all-technology” approach.



