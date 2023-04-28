International Energy Agency Study Claims The EV Sales Will Leap 35% This Year

Agent009 submitted on 4/28/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:56:08 AM

Views : 280 | Category: Auto Sales | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

 Electric vehicle adoption rates are rising and the impact is going to be big for more than just the automotive industry. Pricing for entry-level EVs is set to fall and in turn, increase that conversion rate even further. Here’s a closer look at the data and its implications for the future.

 
The study comes to us from the International Energy Agency (IEA), a group that works with governments to provide secure and sustainable energy for all. It actually dates back to 1974 so this isn’t a new group geared only toward electrification. Specifically, it touts an “all-fuels, all-technology” approach.


Read Article


International Energy Agency Study Claims The EV Sales Will Leap 35% This Year

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)