Internet Fills With Stories Of Cybertrucks On Tow Trucks

Tesla's flagship electric pickup is a pretty polarizing vehicle. There's nothing on the road quite like it, and that's resulted in just about everyone's eyes being glued to the shiny trapezoid, whether that's for better or worse. Being a new product, the Cybertruck will almost certainly have some growing pains as the automaker works to mass-produce it. However, a number of failures resulting in an inoperable six-figure vehicle have caught the attention of many onlookers, and that's not a great image for Tesla—especially while its sales are slipping and rumors of the company's cheap $25,000 car being canceled are swirling.



