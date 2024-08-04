Internet Fills With Stories Of Cybertrucks On Tow Trucks

Agent009 submitted on 4/8/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:13:29 AM

Views : 228 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Tesla's flagship electric pickup is a pretty polarizing vehicle. There's nothing on the road quite like it, and that's resulted in just about everyone's eyes being glued to the shiny trapezoid, whether that's for better or worse.
 
Being a new product, the Cybertruck will almost certainly have some growing pains as the automaker works to mass-produce it. However, a number of failures resulting in an inoperable six-figure vehicle have caught the attention of many onlookers, and that's not a great image for Tesla—especially while its sales are slipping and rumors of the company's cheap $25,000 car being canceled are swirling.


Read Article


Internet Fills With Stories Of Cybertrucks On Tow Trucks

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)