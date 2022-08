Prospective buyers of Chevrolets upcoming Corvette Z06 have not had a great customer experience thus far. As dealer markups become an unsavory industry norm, desirable sports cars like the Z06 are being hit by some seriously large price hikes. Thankfully for the folks ordering their cars from Mac Haik Chevrolet in Houston, Texas, the internet was able to help get some of their cash back by mercilessly calling the dealer out on their business practices.



Read Article