Invasion Of American Teams And Venues Has F1 Investors Worried Sport Will Lose European Appeal

Im not Toto Wolff's therapist, but if I was, I think I'd be discussing nightmares where the DRS flicks open, the slipstream is departed, and a Silver Arrow Formula 1 car gets passed on a straightaway by a machine that says "McDonald's" on the side. That would make Wolff's 2021 season finale episode look like spilled milk. For those who haven't heard, the strongest American bid to enter F1 in years, led by the Andretti family, has a new backer in General Motors: Meet the would-be Andretti Cadillac F1 Team. It's the big automotive partner F1 has been asking for. Except, as soon as it was announced, the news was publicly met with skepticism from the current pack of teams and a snippy statement from F1 about how it needs to approve a new team, not just the FIA. And clearly it was more overtly negative behind the scenes, as FIA's president Mohammed Ben Sulayem put out a statement on Twitter calling out the "adverse reaction." This is a serious challenge to the likes of Wolff, who has questioned the Andretti bid at every juncture. "What are you bringing to the show?" he has previously said in the context of the new American team. The answer to his question seems obvious to everyone but him and the interest he and his fellow principals represent.



