Investigation Reveals Xiaomi EV Owner Perished In Crash After Doors Failed To Open

The investigation results have been released for the Xiaomi vehicle collision and fire incident in Chengdu. According to forensic reports obtained by Chinese magazine Caixin, the vehicle was travelling at 167 km/h at the time of the collision, and the driver was unable to escape because the doors could not be opened after the low-voltage system lost power. The incident, which occurred on October 13, 2025, resulted in the death of a 31-year-old man identified as Deng, who was found to have been driving under the influence of alcohol. The accident happened around 3 a.m. when Deng’s Xiaomi vehicle collided with another car on Tianfu Avenue South in Chengdu, subsequently crossed the central divider, and caught fire.



