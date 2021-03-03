Investigators Retrieve Black Box From Genesis SUV In Tiger Woods Crash

Agent009 submitted on 3/3/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:52:15 PM

Views : 464 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.cbssports.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

As the investigation into the Tiger Woods single-car crash from Feb. 23 continues, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has "executed a search warrant to obtain data from the black box in the car," according to USA Today.

Woods crashed his Genesis SUV just south of Los Angeles in an area of town where, according to officers, a lot of car accidents take place because of the way the road is structured. At the time, the sheriff's department said the crash was "purely accidental," but that got walked back a bit on Tuesday.



Read Article


Investigators Retrieve Black Box From Genesis SUV In Tiger Woods Crash

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)