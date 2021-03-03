Investigators Retrieve Black Box From Genesis SUV In Tiger Woods Crash

As the investigation into the Tiger Woods single-car crash from Feb. 23 continues, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has "executed a search warrant to obtain data from the black box in the car," according to USA Today.

Woods crashed his Genesis SUV just south of Los Angeles in an area of town where, according to officers, a lot of car accidents take place because of the way the road is structured. At the time, the sheriff's department said the crash was "purely accidental," but that got walked back a bit on Tuesday.