Investors Betting Against Telsa Have Lost $7 Billion In The Last Month

Investors betting against Tesla stock have taken a beating so far in 2023 as the stock has soared as much as 110% from its January 6 low.

The losses for short-sellers betting against Elon Musk's electric vehicle company have ballooned to $7.6 billion over the past month, making it the least profitable short position for hedge funds, according to data from S3 Partners.

The swift one-month surge in Tesla stock has wiped out about half of the gains short-sellers made last year betting against the company. At the end of December, short-sellers had made a $15 billion profit in 2022, making Tesla the most profitable short of the year.



