Investors Line Up To Oust Former Toyota CEO From The Board Over EV Strategy

Toyota shareholders are sending a clear message at the Japanese automaker’s annual meeting this year – it’s time to go electric. Several investors have mentioned they have voted or plan to vote to remove longtime leader Akio Toyoda from the board over the automaker’s EV stance.

After Akio Toyoda, the 66-year-old grandson to the company’s founder, stepped down as CEO in January, many believed newly elected leader Koji Sato would bring the automaker into the modern era.



While most automakers are already achieving double-digit or 100% EV sales, Toyota continues to fall further behind the pack.