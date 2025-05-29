Investors Want To Control How Much Time Elon Musk Spends At Tesla

It's the moment any free-wheeling, flexible-schedule, remote worker fears. One day, the boss lets you know that you're going back to the office full time. Your days of roaming are over. But what happens when it's the boss who never seems to be at work? Apparently, the shareholders step in. A group of Tesla shareholders has finally had it with Elon Musk's globe-trotting political antics. They don't care about the Department of Government Efficiency, they don't care about the Woke Mind Virus and they certainly don't care about X. They care about Tesla, and its missing-in-action CEO. They're demanding a change, as The Washington Post reported today. The Post reports that SOC Investment Group—representing the holders of just 7.9 million of Tesla's 3.22 billion outstanding shares, so by no means a large proportion of investors—sent a letter to Tesla board chair Robyn Denholm requesting a full-time commitment from Musk. They want the CEO to guarantee the company at least 40 hours a week.



