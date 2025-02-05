Iowa Passes Bill Shielding Racetracks From Noise Complaints From Housing Developments Built After Track Was Present

Iowa has passed a bill that prohibits people from issuing formal complaints about nearby racetracks. House Bill 645 is designed to protect racing venues from being subject to legal actions pertaining to noise and nuisance claims.

While perhaps not as famous for its technical racing as its corn production, Iowa does have the asphalt-laden Hawkeye Downs and Iowa Speedways. But the state is absolutely loaded up with dirt tracks — including the historic Hamilton County Speedway, high-banked Boone Speedway, sprint-car focused Knoxville Raceway, Winneshiek Raceway, Stuart International Speedway, Maquoketa Speedway, Mason City Motor Speedway, and others.