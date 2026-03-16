Iranian Conflict Cancels Middle Eastern Formula 1 Races

A report says Formula 1 will cancel this year's races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. F1 is making this move in response to the Iran war.

The world's most well-known racing series was supposed to race in Bahrain on April 12 and in Saudi Arabia on April 19. Iran has been under attack from the United States and Israel, and Iranian weapons have hit both countries during the fighting.



Although both races are slated for over a month from now, the series is making the decision now because of the logistics involved in getting race cars, supporting materials, and drivers and staff to the area.