Irvine PD Cybertruck Won't Patrol The Streets - Will Be A Conversation Starter

Irvine PD has unveiled its Tesla Cybertruck police vehicle, but it won’t be used as a patrol vehicle.

The police department is pretty clear that it mainly wants the attention the strange-looking vehicle brings.

Cybertruck is one of the most polarizing vehicles in the world. Its novel design has been ridiculed by the internet for years.

But hate it or love it, it does get people’s attention. I know. In my review of the Cybertruck, I noted that it turns more heads than any other vehicle I’ve ever reviewed.