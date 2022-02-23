Is $1.2 Trillion Now At Risk After Pay To Play Scheme Uncovered When Secretary Pete Buttigieg Was Mayor?

Transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg's top political donors received millions of dollars in city contracts after giving thousands to his campaigns while he was mayor of South Bend, Indiana.



Buttigieg's political action committees took money from 23 companies who then got jobs from South Bend's Board of Public Works on which he was seated, documents obtained by DailyMail.com reveal.



On two occasions, the former presidential candidate received donations the same day the companies were awarded contracts.





