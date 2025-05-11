Is 2025 The Battle Of Ford vs. Toyota Recalls? Now $1.2M More Toyota's In For Screen Shot.

Toyota has issued a massive recall affecting over 1.2 million vehicles across its Toyota, Lexus, and Subaru brands, following alarming reports from drivers who suddenly saw absolutely nothing on their rear-view camera displays. The issue? A software glitch causing the screen’s rear-view image to freeze, leaving motorists blind to what’s behind them.



Models impacted include popular sedans like the Toyota Camry and Corolla, SUVs such as the RAV4 and Highlander, luxury Lexus RX and NX crossovers, and select Subaru Outback and Forester variants equipped with Toyota-sourced systems. The freeze typically occurs intermittently during reverse maneuvers, lasting from seconds to over a minute—long enough to turn a simple parking attempt into a high-stakes gamble.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) confirmed the defect violates federal rear-visibility standards, prompting Toyota to act swiftly. Dealers will update the affected vehicles’ software free of charge, with owner notifications beginning next month. No crashes or injuries have been directly linked to the glitch, but the potential for rear-end collisions or pedestrian incidents is undeniable.



Toyota assures customers the fix is straightforward and over-the-air updates may be available for newer models. In the meantime, drivers are urged to rely on mirrors and exercise extra caution when reversing. For a company synonymous with reliability, this digital blind spot serves as a stark reminder: even the most trusted tech can fail when you need it most.



