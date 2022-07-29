Is ANYONE Actually KEEPING Their Ford Bronco And Lightning To DRIVE And ENJOY? It Sure Doesn't Seem Like It!

I'm a voracious consumer of information. If you saw my list of stuff I follow it would overwhelm all of you.



And lately, in the words of one of our heroes Anthony Bourdain, I'm a real FORUM SLUT.



A few I can't seem to get enough of lately are the new Ford Bronco and Lightning owners groups on Facebook.



I find it extremely interesting to see how people fawn over their rides. It's like the car version of the famous Dog Show Mockumentary 'Best in Show'. If you haven't seen it you're missing out.



But what I'm learning so far as I follow those two groups? It seems that even the people that SEEMED so IN LUST as they waited, are NOT keeping these rides, ONLY FLIPPING them for a quick buck.



If I had to guess a percentage? I'd say LESS than 20% (much less) are actually keeping them to drive and enjoy.



ESPECIALLY, the Lightning.



Here's one sample:







So we have to ask...WHAT happens to this market once the premiums die out and the flip potential is OVER.



And that is coming sooner than you think.



Check this one out. YES, this is a dealer advertising a Lightning for MRSP. ALREADY!







Discuss...







