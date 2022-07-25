Is Biden's Uncontrolled Inflation Causing Gas Demand To Wane And Prices to Fall?

In a world where everything seems to be getting worse, two things are getting better: gas prices and Top Gun movies. We’ll focus on gas prices for the purposes of this article, as this is Gas Price Watch. Anyway, the national average price for a gallon of gas now sits at $4.41, according to AAA. That’s down three cents from yesterday alone. The lowering trend has been happening since prices hit their peak at $5.02 in mid-June. If you’re wondering what’s been fueling (heh) this trend, look no further than a very low demand for gas. AAA reports that new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows even though demand for gas increased slightly last week to 8.52 million barrels per day, it’s still 800,000 barrels per day lower than this time last year.



