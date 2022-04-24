Is Bill Gates A 'CLIMATE HYPOCRITE' For SHORTING Tesla Stock In Hopes Of Big Decline?

The internet is ablaze with the juicy gem that Bill Gates has shorted Telsa stock at the tune of 1/2 a BILLION!



Do you think that makes him a 'climate hypocrite' by doing that?



Discuss....





Bill Gates lectures us about climate change while simultaneously shorting @ElonMusk’s Tesla for 500 million dollars. Smh. — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) April 23, 2022



