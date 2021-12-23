Is Consumer Reports Reputation Now As BAD As CNN'S? Elon Musk Thinks So. What About YOU?

Agent001 submitted on 12/23/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:49:03 PM
Consumer reports gets called out for bad reporting. Is their reputation now as bad as CNN'S? Elon Musk chimes in with HIS opinion.What is YOURS?In a few short years, Consumer Reports management has destroyed the credibility & integrity built up over decades— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 24, 2021
