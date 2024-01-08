Is Elon Musk Still The Coolest Billionaire On The Planet?

Never meet your heroes. Marcel Proust knew something of great value, shared it with the world in only four words, and left us to deal with it all. It really was unfair to leave the burden of such a statement on us all but with no straightforward explanation. But, my God, was the French novelist right. Still, he should've gone even deeper. Proust should have told us… No, he should have warned us to never look beyond the hero's public persona. Because everything that we might end up discovering could be nothing but disappointment. And in this day and age, it's so easy to see what hides behind that mask created solely for the world. But allow me to share with you why Elon Musk's downfall is somewhat of a tragedy for many people around the world.



