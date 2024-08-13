Is Elon Musk The Bearer Of Election Misinformation Or The Evangelist Of Truth?

When Elon Musk took over as owner of Twitter, researchers and elections officials feared a rampant spread of misinformation that would lead to threats and harassment and undermine democracy.
 
Their fears came true – and Musk himself has emerged as one of its main drivers.
 
The tech billionaire has cast doubt on machines that tabulate votes and mail ballots, both common features of US elections. He has repeatedly claimed there is rampant non-citizen voting, a frequent Republican talking point in this election.


