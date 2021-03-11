Is Elon Musk's Success His Own Worst Enemy?

It was an old joke at Tesla Inc. among executives: get too close to chief executive officer Elon Musk, and you’ll get burned. Flying under the radar — instead of too close to the sun — was a survival strategy at the company. In Greek mythology, Icarus ignores his father’s warnings and flies too high, causing his wax wings to melt. Icarus falls into the sea and drowns. Musk now appears to be entering his own potentially dangerous Icarus phase. With a net worth well over $300 billion, Musk is the richest person ever. He owns roughly 20% of Tesla and about half of SpaceX.



