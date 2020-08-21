Is Elon TOYING WIth Us? Mario Kart On Your TESLA? HOW Will The Competition STOP His Tricks To Get Our Money?

Elon left this cryptic tweet 'More fun games coming soon to ur Tesla' on this video of what looks like Mario Kart running on the Tesla screen.

One more step ahead on his quest for world domination! Muwaaaahhhhh!!!!


User Comments

SanJoseDriver

I prefer playing Fallout Shelter in the car, I'm afraid to damage the wheels with that game lol (yep the wheels move when you turn).

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 8/21/2020 4:17:31 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

