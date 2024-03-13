Is Fisker On The Verge Of Bankruptcy? WSJ Thinks So.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Fisker has reportedly enlisted the help of "restructuring advisers" to potentially file for bankruptcy. The company has been facing challenges, with its stock at risk of being delisted due to low share prices. In its recent quarterly report, Fisker expressed doubts about its ability to continue operating and has been seeking external investment. Despite a 300% increase in deliveries in Q4, the company still faces uncertainty.



However, there is some hope as Fisker is reportedly in advanced discussions with Nissan for a partnership on electric trucks. The proposed collaboration might help alleviate some of the financial strain. Fisker recently unveiled three future vehicle designs: the compact Pear, the Alaska pickup truck, and the Ronin sportscar.



Fisker claims to make a profit on the sale of its Ocean SUV, thanks to its contract manufacturing approach with Magna Steyr. This method helps keep initial costs low by avoiding the need to invest in expensive factories like other EV manufacturers, such as Rivian and Tesla. However, this also results in lower profit margins, as some of the margin goes to the manufacturer.





