Is Ford Exploiting It's Muscle Car Monopoly?

Ford has updated the Mustang lineup for 2025, with some minor changes to equipment across the range and some significant price increases for all V8 models. Across the entire range, dual-zone automatic climate control is now standard fare, while GT Fastback models also get free access to leather-and-vinyl-trimmed seats, which were previously part of the $2,000 301A equipment package. In addition, the 10-speed automatic transmission is now a no-cost option (formerly $1,595), although enthusiasts will prefer the potentially fire-prone manual. However, it's not all good news. Some options carry heftier prices than in 2024, and some upgrades are no longer available. But first, let's start with pricing, which has gone up significantly for Coyote V8-powered Mustangs.



