Is Ford On The Verge Of Reeling In Dealers With No Haggle Pricing?

Ford’s CEO Jim Farley mentioned the possibility of going to no-haggle fixed prices again at the brand’s Capital Markets Day. It’s far from the first time that the topic has come up but if Ford does go that route it would be the first of the big three to do so. Past mentions of the move have stirred the ire of dealers nationwide. At this stage, it’s unclear whether or not Farley was referring just to the Ford Model E electric lineup or to the entire company’s offerings. In the past, no-haggle pricing has been an important part of the future in Ford’s eyes. In December of 2022, it said that some two-thirds of dealers agreed to no-haggle EV pricing. Keep in mind, that’s not the same as non-negotiated prices.



