Is Ford Slashing 70% Of Lightning Workers Because Of Demand, Or Because It Can't Stop Losing $36,000 On Every One Made?

In a recent video, YouTuber The Electric Viking reports that Ford Motor Company has initiated a significant workforce reduction at its F-150 Lightning electric vehicle (EV) plant, cutting nearly 70% of jobs.



This controversial move comes amid rising concerns about the company’s commitment to its EV endeavors, as it simultaneously expands its internal combustion engine (ICE) production. Let’s delve into the details and explore the potential implications.



Ford’s decision to eliminate two out of three production crews at its F-150 Lightning plant, affecting 1,400 workers, has raised eyebrows within the automotive industry.



This downsizing reflects a strategic shift away from EVs, signaling the company’s intention to scale down production of the electric pickup, despite growing demand in the broader market.





