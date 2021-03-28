Is GM And CEO Mary Barra RACIST? Or Are These Leaders Just Playing The RACE CARD For A MONEY GRAB??

Leaders of several major Black-owned media companies including Byron Allen and Ice Cube are accusing General Motors CEO Mary Barra of being racist for what they described as her refusal to meet with them.



They are asking for an hour-long Zoom meeting with her or, in the alternative, her resignation.

That's according to a full-page ad on page 3A in Sunday's Detroit Free Press accusing Barra of refusing to meet with them "consistently, over time and after multiple requests."



The Black-owned media group wants GM to allocate at least 5% of its ad budget to Black-owned media companies, said Allen in an interview with the Free Press on Sunday.



The ad says "less than 0.5% goes to media companies owned" by African Americans, calling that "horrendous, considering that we as African Americans make up approximately 14% of the population in America and we spend billions buying your vehicles."



So WHO is right here Spies? IS GM and Barra TRULY RACIST Or Is This Just ANOTHER money grab?



