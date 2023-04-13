Is GM Planning To Castrate The Corvette Into A 4 Cylinder SUV?

General Motors revived the Hummer brand as a sub-brand with the help of GMC. The biggest of the Big Three in Detroit is expected to do a similar thing with the Corvette in the guise of a sub-brand controlled by Chevrolet. Why, though? The simplest of available answers is General Motors wants to increase the Corvette's appeal with at least one more addition in the form of an SUV. A sedan is rumored as well, and both siblings are reportedly getting a dedicated platform derived from the BEV3. This electric vehicle platform is referred to as BEV Prime, and the only plant where BEV Prime-based vehicles will be manufactured is Lansing Grand River. The Michigan-based plant is currently tasked with making the Camaro, which is going the way of the dodo next year in favor of a yet-undisclosed electric vehicle. It also produces the CT4 and CT5 sedans from Cadillac. All three are underpinned by the Detroit-based automaker's Alpha platform. The only other plant that makes Alpha-based vehicles is Cadillac Jinqiao in Shanghai, China. Why is this information important?



