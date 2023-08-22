Is GM Trading Engineering Talent For Profit In Latest Job Cut Move?

General Motors is planning to eliminate around 200 engineering jobs from the company. However, Automotive News says those workers will be able to move to other jobs within the company. It’s apparently being done in an effort to “reduce complexity” at the automaking giant. During GM’s second-quarter earnings call in July, CEO Mary Barra reportedly said the company is launching a new strategy called “Winning with Simplicity.” It’s meant to lower design and engineering costs as well as reduce complexity in vehicle orders and manufacturing, according to the outlet. GM is apparently aiming to cut trim levels in half in an attempt to create “fewer part numbers to simplify marketing, engineering, manufacturing, while maintaining the best features customers want.”



