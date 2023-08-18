Is GM's Announcement Of Streamlining of Engineering Jobs at Odds with 'Winning with Simplicity' Strategy?

General Motors is undertaking a streamlining process within its engineering division, resulting in a minor reduction of job positions. Around 200 engineers have been informed that their roles will be eliminated, although they have the option to seek alternative positions within the company, according to Kevin Kelly, the spokesperson for GM.



Kelly conveyed that GM is actively readjusting its engineering resources to better match its growth strategy. As a consequence, a limited number of engineers will be transitioning to other departments over the next few months. Those affected will be assisted in exploring opportunities to join available positions.



These adjustments are not connected to cost-saving measures amidst ongoing negotiations with the UAW labor contract or apprehensions about a potential strike. Kevin Kelly clarified that these changes stem from GM's recent initiative, unveiled by CEO Mary Barra, titled "winning with simplicity." This strategy, as outlined by Barra, is aimed at reducing expenses related to design and engineering, supplier outlays, order intricacies, viable combinations, and manufacturing intricacies.







