Is Genesis Becoming The Brand That Infiniti Failed To Be?

Genesis has accomplished in just seven years what luxury rival Infiniti had hoped to do for decades. Infiniti ultimately failed, which is harsh to say about any automotive brand. Still, Infiniti consistently missed every opportunity.

Genesis, however, knows what it stands for. Founded as Hyundai Motor Group's standalone luxury division in November 2015, Genesis launched its first model, the G90, in 2017 and took the premium market by storm. Its "luxury disruptor" gambit paid off immensely.

Its lineup consists of eight highly-competitive models, three of which are pure battery-electric vehicles, including the 2023 Electrified GV70, which CarBuzz drove recently. They all ride on modern platforms and continue to win praise from media outlets (us included) and, most importantly, consumers.