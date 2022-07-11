Is Honda Considering Bringing Back The Prelude And NSX As Electric Sports Cars?

The EV future is truly upon us. All signs point to this generation of cars being the last that will be pure gasoline cars. Though there’s still about an eight-year lifecycle to the current golden era of internal combustion, automakers are just starting to lay concrete plans for the next generation of products. With that, the rumormill is sputtering to life, and the latest news comes from Honda: the Prelude could come back as an EV. Japanese publication Best Car reported on rumors about future EV Hondas, including some Japanese-only cars, the Prelude, and the next NSX. The least spicy of the rumors include a new Honda ZR-V, which looks like the U.S. market HR-V, a slightly larger SUV, and a small van called the Freed. All will be powered by a hybrid powertrain. The most interesting (and speculative) of the lot are the Prelude and NSX. We reached out to Honda for comment on the rumors and will update when we hear back.



