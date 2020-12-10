Is Hydrogen Going To Be The Future For Formula One?

Agent009 submitted on 10/12/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:03:28 AM

0 user comments | Views : 482 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: jalopnik.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

With Honda leaving Formula One to pursue electrification, F1 pundits have been wondering what comes next for the series.

If the future of the sport is zero-emission, should the FIA start exploring full electrification as an option? Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul, though, has a different idea. He thinks F1 should opt for hydrogen power.

“I think that what matters most is that we define what is the right technology for the next generation,” Abiteboul said at the Eifel Grand Prix. He continued:



Read Article


Is Hydrogen Going To Be The Future For Formula One?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]