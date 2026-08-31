Is Hyundai Gunning For The Ford Bronco? - New Patent Suggests They Might

Seoul has spent years toughening up its crossovers with XRT badges, and now it wants a crack at something considerably more serious with the Boulder SUV. Shown at this year’s New York Auto Show, the off-road concept previewed Hyundai’s first body-on-frame vehicle and clears a path for a midsize pickup due before the end of the decade. Curiously, an image lodged by Hyundai with India’s patent office surfaced back in May and appears to show what could very well be the production-spec Boulder. Armed with that intel, we’ve digitally translated the patent into the real thing and dive into everything there is to know about it.



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