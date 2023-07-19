Is Hyundai Plotting To Take On The BMW M3 With A Performance Sonata N?

A couple of intriguing spy photos have surfaced online, sparking speculation about a potential high-performance version of the Hyundai Sonata. The images - posted on South Korea's Autospy forums - showcase a camouflaged prototype of the facelifted Hyundai Sonata released earlier this year.

While the prototype resembles existing Sonata models, the red side skirts stand out, typically associated with full-fledged Hyundai N performance cars. In contrast, the N Line versions usually feature silver or black highlights, indicating a milder performance upgrade.

While this prototype could potentially be the high-performance Sonata N, it may alternatively serve as a preview of a new styling kit available as an optional extra or dealer accessory for the Sonata N Line in select markets.