Is It Just US Or Does The Audi Grandsphere Concept Look More Like It Came From KIA Than AUDI?

This week Audi showed their new Grandsphere concept and I had a few thoughts after seeing it for the first time.



1. Sedans have really become old man cars so why do the Germans keep beating this dead horse.

2. The Tesla model S was launched in 2012. If the Grandsphere actually makes it to market, will it be ANOTHER car from them that won't be able to beat the driving range of the top Model S?

3. And this last thought is the one bothering me the MOST....



Is it us or does it look MORE like it came from KIA (NOT an insult, Kia doing great stuff) than from AUDI with that 2015 OPTIMA-ESQUE grill?











Give us your opinion? And don't get us wrong, we love Audi. We're just wondering WHAT has happened there. Like BMW, they seem LOST in this whirlwind of TESLA momentum.







