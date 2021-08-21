Is It Just US Or Is The Leather Quality On The New Overpriced Jeep Wagoneer SUSPECT?

Normally when a new press vehicle is given to us or other media the look brand new because for the most part they are. Usually, with under 3k miles.



So when we saw this post showing the new Grand Wagoneer press review vehicle we were kid of shocked at the leather quality on the seat bottoms.



00R's first thought was HOLY 1980's Buick LeSABRE!



So tell us spies, are we right or just nitpicking?



And the more we see it the more upset with are with the exterior design. it looks NOTHING like the Wagoneer that henpecked, emasculated men spend copious amounts of cash and put up with 9mpg. to put one in their driveway. And we think that was a HUGE mistake by Jeep.









