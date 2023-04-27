Is It Just Us, Or Is Tesla's Cybertruck Starting To Look Dated?

A new Tesla Cybertruck sighting seems to bring more doubt about the electric pickup truck’s design. What do you think?

When Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck back in 2019, the design was certainly polarizing.

Some loved the boldness and willingness to try to reimagine what a pickup truck could look like, but many were also unimpressed by the design.

As someone with a finger on the pulse of the EV and Tesla community, I feel like Cybertruck’s design grew on many people. Also, 1.5 million reservations is undeniable.

But we still only had somewhat of a limited view of the pickup truck, and its design is still evolving a bit, so people’s opinions are changing.