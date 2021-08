A genial man in a Mercedes-branded shirt has just come to my house and collected a twin-turbo V8-powered Mercedes-AMG GLE63S.



As it rumbled off my driveway, leaving a crater where its 2.1 tonne girth had sat bearing down on the Earth’s crust, I went back into the house, flicked on the radio and listened to the announcer summarise a new UN report that the world is on ‘red alert’ for a climate change disaster.



Read Article